HARDY channels inner "Rockstar" with new single

HARDY wants to be more than a just little bit rock 'n' roll.

After crossing over to rock radio, the country hitmaker has now released a new song called "Rockstar." The track is the first single off HARDY's upcoming as-yet-untitled rock album.

On the chorus, HARDY sings, "I ain't saying that I'm Nickelback/ Kickin it in Cali with today's who's who/ But everybody's got a song called rockstar/ Lately I've been feeling like one/ So I wrote one too." He also seems to reference his single "Jack," which hit #3 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, with the lyric, "I made a song about whiskey and they played it."

Meanwhile, the "Rockstar" video makes references to big-name rockers, including NirvanaKISSAC/DC
Queen and The Beatles.

"Rockstar" was preceded by January's release of "QUIT!!"

Coming up, HARDY will hit the road on his 15-date Quit!! tour, which kicks off May 30 in Rogers, Arkansas. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to HARDY's website.

You can listen to "Rockstar" now via digital outlets and watch its video streaming on YouTube.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

