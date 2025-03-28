The 'hard' road for a 'hummingbird': Trace Carly Pearce's changes through her music

Big Machine
By Stephen Hubbard

If you listen to 2017's Every Little Thing, you'll hear a very different Carly Pearce than on her new album, hummingbird: no rain, no flowers.

"I was super scattered on my first record," she says. "I was still feeling like I was not good enough because so many people for years had told me I wasn’t good enough. I still had body image issues that I was dealing with, and just kind of was in a tornado of like, 'Oh my goodness.' I wasn’t in a good relationship, that wasn’t serving me well."

But Carly felt a need to change — one she believes you can see on subsequent albums.

"I feel like I’ve unpacked a lot of things through the last few years," she reflects, "and really tried to do some 'self-working' and just really get to the core of why some of the things are the way they are, and how can I improve myself."

"Just really getting to a place of: 'I am who I am. I like who I am. I don’t need somebody else's approval to tell me that I'm worthy.' And that was hard," she adds.

The deluxe version of hummingbird features Carly's latest hit, "truck on fire."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!