"Hang Tight Honey," Lainey Wilson's got you covered for birthdays

If you know somebody who's nuts about Lainey Wilson, the CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year's got the perfect present for their next birthday.

The "Hang Tight Honey" hitmaker's following in the footsteps of Luke Combs and Dolly Parton to partner with American Greetings for her own video e-card.

“Y’all know I love celebrating birthdays, and I’ve always said that the most precious gift you can give someone on their birthday is the gift of your time,” Lainey says. “I wish I had time to personally celebrate with all of my fans, but the next best thing is being a part of their special day with my new SmashUp.”

The Louisiana native's birthday wish is set to the tune of "Smell Like Smoke" from her Bell Bottom Country album. You can check out the full video online, complete with a personalized name, before you send it.

