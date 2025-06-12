Grammys add new country category

By Stephen Hubbard

When the 68th annual Grammy Awards air next year on CBS and Paramount+, there will be one more chance for your favorite country star to take home a trophy.

The Recording Academy is changing the name of the best country album category to best contemporary country album and adding a new one: best traditional country album.

In the all-genre categories, there will now be a trophy for best album cover, as well.

The 2026 Grammys will take place Feb. 1 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The nominations will be revealed Nov. 7.

