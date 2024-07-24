Golf-lovin' Scotty McCreery's a "proud dad"

By Jeremy Chua

Scotty McCreery's son, Avery, may only be 1, but he's already learned a thing or two about golf thanks to Daddy.

The "You Time" singer hopped on social media to share a video of him teaching Avery how to hit a golf ball.

"This arm goes like that, and this arm goes like that," Scotty instructs Avery. "Back up, back up. Say 'ready,' say 'ready,'" he adds before Avery responds, "Ready."

With assistance from his dad, little Avery successfully swerves and hits the golf ball in an indoor space.

"Proud daddy," Scotty captioned his post with crying and flag-in-hole emojis.

You can watch the full video on Scotty's Instagram.

On the music front, Scotty's latest single, "Fall of Summer," is currently approaching the top 40 of the country charts. You can find it on Rise & Fall, out now.

