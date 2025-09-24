Glinda and Elphaba clash, then unite against the Wizard in final 'Wicked: For Good' trailer

The final trailer for Wicked: For Good is here, and it reveals more of what's happened to Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba since the end of the last film.

Glinda has been recruited by Michelle Yeoh's Madame Morrible to be a mouthpiece for the Wizard, and equipped with a magic bubble and a wand to sell her role as Glinda the Good. Elphaba, meanwhile, has been hiding out in the woods, and has been demonized as an enemy of the people as she works to reveal the truth about the Wizard, played by Jeff Goldblum.

We see Glinda and Elphaba clash, literally, until the two former friends join forces to fight to save Oz and its silenced animals -- and mend their friendship.

According to the film's synopsis, "The aftershocks will transform Boq and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives."

That girl is original Wizard of Oz character Dorothy, and in the trailer, we see glimpses of her, as well as the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow. We also hear the fan-favorite song "For Good."

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters Nov. 21, 2025. The soundtrack features two brand-new songs written especially for the film: "The Girl in the Bubble," sung by Grande, and "No Place Like Home," sung by Erivo.

