Get your 'Boots' on for Country Cruising with Russell Dickerson

Russell Dickerson will be Country Cruising into 2027.

He's the latest artist to join next year's voyage through Tampa, Cozumel, Belize and Costa Maya, alongside Craig Morgan, Randy Travis, David Nail, Paul Overstreet, Drake White, James Otto, Filmore, Hannah Dasher, Alana Springsteen, Tiera Kennedy and more.

You can find complete details about the April 11-18 trip at CountryCruising.com.



If that's far too long for you to wait to get your Russell Dickerson fix, you can check out his debut performance of "Boots" with rapper Fetty Wap on Thursday's CMA Fest special. It starts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and follows on Hulu on Friday.

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