Get ready for a new Jelly Roll collab

ABC/Larry McCormack

By Jeremy Chua

Jelly Roll fans, a new duet might be dropping soon.

Warner Music Nashville artist Chris Ryan, formerly one-half of now-defunct duo BEXAR, recently teased a collaboration with Jelly on a song called "Scared To Go To Church."

The Instagram reel features red-tinted footage of Chris and Jelly singing the song together in a recording studio.

"I can't slow down/ Lord I'm trying/ Guess I'm just stuck in my ways/ And I know my lifestyle/ Don't look like the prayers that I prayed/ That's why I'm scared to go to church," the pair sing in the powerful chorus.

A release date for the track has yet to be shared.

While you wait, you can listen to a preview of "Scared To Go To Church" on Chris' Instagram and presave it now.

Jelly is currently in the top 30 on the country charts with the Lainey Wilson-assisted "Save Me."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

