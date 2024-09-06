George Strait + Chris Stapleton ready for "Honky Tonk Hall of Fame" induction

George Strait's 31st studio album, Cowboys And Dreamers, has arrived, and it features a fun collab with Chris Stapleton on a song called "Honky Tonk Hall of Fame."



Co-written by Chris, the jaunty neotraditional tune details the life of a "world-class fool" who loves spending his time at a honky-tonk, so much so that the bar's given him a "hall of fame" crown.



"You'll probably find a picture of me sippin' on my liquor/ If you look up a world-class fool/ And I'll say it once again, I'm the best that's ever been/ At drinkin' doubles up on this stool/ Well, go on, you can shake my hand/ Everybody's gonna know my name/ When they hang my star behind the bar/ At the Honky Tonk Hall of Fame," George and Chris sing in the tongue-in-cheek chorus.



Georg and Chris' duet arrives after they've been on the road together for their stadium tour, with one more show slated for Dec. 7 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. Tickets are available at georgestrait.com.

Here's the full Cowboys And Dreamers track list:

"Three Drinks Behind"

"Cowboys and Dreamers"

"To the Moon"

"MIA Down in MIA"

"Wish I Could Say"

"Calling From the Car"

"People Get Hurt Sometimes"

"Honky Tonk Hall of Fame" (featuring Chris Stapleton)

"The Little Things"

"The Book"

"Rent"

"Waymore's Blues"

"The Journey of Your Life"

