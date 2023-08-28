George Strait, Bruce Springsteen + Adele are some of Tim McGraw's dream duet partners

Tim McGraw may have collaborated with a slew of artists over the span of his multi-decade music career, but there are still several superstars on his dream duet bucket list.

During a recent round of Ask Me Anything backstage with Good Morning America, Tim was asked if he'd ever rerecord any of his early hits as a duet with other artists. His response featured a multi-genre list of singers and his wife, Faith Hill.

"I would love to go back and re-record all of my songs through the '90s and early 2000s when I was on Curb Records. I would love to go back and re-record those songs and do them as duets with different artists," he shares. "I mean, I have a long list of artists who I admire and adore who I'd love to sing with."

"First on the list would be Bruce Springsteen. He's one of my all-time favorites. Not only as an artist but as a human being. He's fantastic," says Tim. "I would love to sing with George Strait. Of course, I would always want Faith on any project that I do. Adele would be fantastic and a lot of fun."

Tim's new album, Standing Room Only, is out now.

In case you missed it, you can catch Tim's 2023 GMA Summer Concert Series performances of "Standing Room Only," "Something Like That" and more on goodmorningamerica.com.

