George Birge's got his "Mind" on a remix

George Birge is set to drop a remix of "Mind on You" with charlieonnafriday and Kidd G on Friday, December 15.



"MOY remix drops this Friday with @charonnafriday & @the_kiddg yall hit that pre-save yet??" George posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a preview clip of the track.



"Mind on You" is off George's debut album, George Birge: Mind On You, which arrived in May. It's currently #4 and ascending the country charts.



Coming up, George will open for fellow Texas native Parker McCollum on his Burn It Down Tour. For the full tour schedule and tickets, head to George's website.

You can presave the "Mind on You" remix now to hear it as soon as it drops.

