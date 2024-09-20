George Birge's about to go "Missin' Tonight"

By Jeremy Chua

If you love being lost in romance, George Birge's got a song for you.

The "Mind on You" singer dropped a new track, "Missin' Tonight," on Friday, and it's all about savoring every moment one has with their significant other.

George sings in the chorus, "Whatcha say you and me, we go missing tonight?/ Let the stars up in the sky light a fire in your eyes/ Baby, we can let 'em line up/ Talking out there in the pines where nobody can find us/ Get the static cutting through that radio dial/ Leave the rest of the world behind a country mile/ Make the kind of love you can't get off of your mind/ Baby, wake up in the morning missing tonight."

Of the tune, which he co-wrote, George says, "We wrote this song on the bus after one of the biggest shows of the year. We wanted to capture the energy we got from the crowd that night into a song and wrote 'Missin' Tonight.'"

George is currently #15 on the country charts with "Cowboy Songs," the lead single and title track off his latest seven-track collection.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!