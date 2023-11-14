George Birge on the success of "Mind on You": "It's something I dreamed about my whole life"

"It's something I dreamed about my whole life," George Birge reflects as his debut single, "Mind on You," cracks the top 10 of the country charts.



This milestone is a first for the Texas native and longtime Nashville resident, who launched as a solo artist and signed with RECORDS Nashville in 2021.



"It's something I dreamed about my whole life," George tells ABC Audio. "This song has just been the little engine that could for me. When I put it out, I had nothing going on, and it's got me a record deal, it's my first debut single as a solo artist on the radio, and then it's just kept creeping."



The success of the George, Colt Ford, Michael Tyler and Jaron Boyer-penned "Mind on You" is evident at his live shows.



"The way that fans have connected with it, I mean, it's the first time I'm going out and people are singing every word back at shows and [I'm] watching crowds grow and the tours get bigger," George shares. "I'm loving every minute of it, so it's feeling really good."

"Mind on You" is off George's debut full-length studio album, George Birge: Mind On You.

George is set to open for fellow Texan Parker McCollum on his Burn It Down Tour in 2024. For the full list of dates and tickets, visit George's website.

