George Birge hits the honky tonk in "Cowboy Songs" video

George Birge has dropped the music video for his new single, "Cowboy Songs."



Produced by Dustin Haney and filmed at Dee's Country Cocktail Lounge in Madison, Tennessee, the romantic visualizer captures a guy stealing glances at his love interest as she lets her hair down and dances to George's onstage performance.



"Growing up in Austin, I cut my teeth in smoky, cash-only dive bars," says George. "There was something magical about those nights and I wanted to capture them in a song. 'Cowboy Songs' is how I visualize them down in Austin, Texas."



"Cowboy Songs" was co-written by George and is the follow-up single to "Mind on You," which hit #1 on the country charts in January.



George's currently on the road opening for Parker McCollum on his Burn It Down Tour. He'll joining Luke Bryan on select dates of his Mind of a Country Boy Tour in August.



For George's full tour schedule and tickets, head to his website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.