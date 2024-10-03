Garth Brooks accused of sexual assault and battery by former makeup artist

Garth Brooks has been accused of sexual assault and battery, according to a lawsuit obtained by ABC News.

The plaintiff, referred to throughout the court documents as Jane Roe, filed the lawsuit in the California Supreme Court in Los Angeles County on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Jane Roe is identified in the lawsuit as a professional makeup artist and hairstylist with more than 30 years in the music industry who was first hired to do makeup and hair for Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood, in 1999.

According to the lawsuit, Roe began her working relationship with Brooks in 2017.

Roe says in the complaint she was hired by Brooks more often beginning in 2019 after he learned she was "experiencing financial difficulties."

The plaintiff claims her working relationship with Brooks took a turn in May 2019 when she claims the Grammy-winning singer raped her on a professional trip to Los Angeles.

According to the lawsuit, Roe alleges that she traveled to Los Angeles with Brooks and they were the "only two passengers" on his private jet. Once at their hotel, Roe says she learned that Brooks had "booked a hotel suite with one bedroom, and she did not have a separate room," the lawsuit alleges.

Roe claims she felt "trapped" in the hotel room, where Brooks allegedly exposed himself and raped her.

"Brooks rape of Ms. Roe was painful and traumatic," the court doc reads. "With cold disregard for Ms. Roe, when Brooks finished, it was business as usual. Ms. Roe worked quickly to style his hair and do his make-up for the event so he was on time."

Roe is also accusing Brooks in the lawsuit of making multiple explicit remarks and advances she said were unwelcome, sexual assault in additional instances and sexual abuse.

"Eventually Ms. Roe was unable to continue working for Brooks and she sought legal counsel about what had happened," the doc states. "In addition, in or about May 2021, Ms. Roe moved to Mississippi."

The plaintiff is demanding a trial by jury on all triable issues and seeking compensatory and punitive damages, attorney fees and "further relief as the court may deem proper."

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Brooks and Yearwood for statements but has not yet received a response.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.