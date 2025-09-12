For Gabby Barrett, playing Pennsylvania shows is 'The Easy Part'

As Gabby Barrett continues her Life I'm Living Tour Friday night in Valparaiso, Indiana, she's fresh off a homecoming show in her native Pennsylvania.

On Sept. 6, the American Idol favorite returned to play Timber Rock Amphitheater in Farmington.

"To come back now to Pennsylvania with my family, singing these songs for people who believed in me first, that's something that's really special to me," she told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "And it feels like I'm coming home to celebrate with everybody, not just perform for them. And I think Pennsylvania crowds just go harder. I do."

“I just swear they are the loudest," she continues. "And I think it's because it just feels more like family when people know your roots and your story. It's not just another show. You know, it's pride. You feel like the whole city is pulling for you.”

Gabby recently released her new song, "The Easy Part," with more tracks coming soon. She continues her 30-city tour through Oct. 5 in Ocean City, Maryland.

