Gabby Barrett meets Dolly's "Jolene"

Gabby Barrett has come face-to-face with Dolly Parton's "Jolene." Musically speaking, of course.



The "I Hope" singer recently covered the timeless country hit as part of her Acoustic Sessions: Chapter & Verse series on YouTube.



Donning a black dress, Gabby performed her rendition of "Jolene" in a studio lit with moody purple and pink lights, alongside her guitarist husband Cade Foehner and the rest of her band.



You can watch the full performance now on YouTube.



Gabby's currently on tour, with upcoming shows in Wisconsin Dells, Fort Thomas, Lancaster and more. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit gabbybarrett.com.

