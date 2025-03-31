Fore! Peyton Manning + Jim Nance skewer Jordan Davis' golf game in tour video

Disney/Scott Kirkland
By Stephen Hubbard

How dismal is Jordan Davis' golf game?

Well, just listen to what Peyton Manning says in a video announcing Jordan's new tour: "He's not just playing bad golf, he's reinventing the concept of failure."

You can check out the comedic clip that also stars sportscasting legend Jim Nantz and Jordan's tour mates Mitchell Tenpenny and Vincent Mason online.

If you listen closely, you can also hear a snippet of the new song "Ain't Enough Road," which is the title of the tour. It kicks off Sept. 11 in Palm Springs, California. Presales start Wednesday for members of Jordan's Parish.

