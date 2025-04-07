Following a California first, Luke Bryan cues up more Farm Tour dates for fall

Disney/Frank Micelotta
By Stephen Hubbard

Luke Bryan will take his annual Farm Tour to California for the first time ever in May. But the son of a Georgia peanut farmer is also gearing up for another run this fall.

Sept. 18 he'll take over Klondike Farms in Brooklyn, Wisconsin, transforming the site into a concert venue. From there, he heads to Berning Family Farms in Prairie Grove, Illinois, on Sept. 19 and Kubiak Farm in Lansing, Michigan, on Sept. 20.

Presales are underway now, with tickets becoming available to the public Friday, April 11, at 9 a.m. ET at LukeBryan.com.

Luke's awarded 84 college scholarships to kids from farming families since 2009.

In between his Farm Tour dates, Luke's headlining his Country Song Came On Tour this summer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!