Florida gas prices fall 12 cents; National average continues to rise, per AAA

Orlando, FL — Florida’s gas price average is on downward trend.

According to AAA, gas prices dropped 12 cents since last week, making the new state average $3.46 per gallon.

“Pump prices are once again below year-ago levels, but upward pressure has moved back into the market,” said AAA spokesman, Mark Jenkins. “The U.S. price of oil surged to new 2024 highs last week, which could cause gas prices to move higher.”

The national average has risen seven cents in the last week, and is now at $3.59 per gallon, 13 cents higher than Florida’s average.

AAA said domestic oil prices settled at $86.91 per barrel last Friday, up 4% from the week before, and $3 per barrel more than the previous high in 2024.

Jenkins said, “OPIS petroleum analysts attribute the oil price gains to demand concerns amid Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas, and Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries, interestingly enough, similar gains were not seen in the gasoline futures market.”

In Orlando, the gas price average is $3.37 per gallon, down 21 cents from a week ago.

Image courtesy: AAA.com Orlando's Gas Price Average, per AAA. 4/8/24 (Image courtesy: AAA.com)

