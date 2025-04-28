Find out who your friends are: The secret lineup for Jelly Roll's ACM benefit

Jelly Roll's planning a big Lone Star State party in the days leading up to the 60th ACM Awards -- but who exactly is coming?

That's the big question, as the lineup for the May 6 show at Billy Bob's Texas at the Fort Worth Stockyards will remain a secret.

Judging by last year's lineup, however, it's probably worth taking a chance. In 2024, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey, Dasha and Noah Kahan all turned out to play.

All proceeds go to benefit ACM Lifting Lives, the charitable arm of the Academy of Country Music. Tickets for Jelly Roll & Friends are on sale now.

The 60th ACM Awards take place Thursday, May 8, in Frisco, Texas, and air live on Prime Video.

