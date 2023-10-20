Experience Dollywood's Harvest Festival before it ends

By Jeremy Chua

If you haven't checked out Dollywood's Harvest Festival yet, here's your last chance.

Open now through October 30, the fall event takes place at Dollywood's location at the foothills of Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains and offers many family-friendly activities.

Visitors will be treated to the autumn-colored trees; delectable fall treats, such as bean pumpkin chili, apple pie fudge and pumpkin pie punch; and opportunities to ride the thrilling new Big Bear Mountain roller coaster. Of course, the post-evening Great Pumpkin LumiNights is not to be missed, either.

For more information on Harvest Festival and to grab tickets, visit dollywood.com.

