ERNEST takes 'Jimmy Kimmel' to "Dallas"

DISNEY/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

By Jeremy Chua

ERNEST appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as a musical guest on Tuesday.
 
With a trucker hat and a black jacket with a small embossed Tennessee flag, ERNEST performed "Why Dallas" from his latest album, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE.

"Why, Dallas, did you take her from me?/ Everything was fine out here in Nashville, Tennessee/ We went from chasing Amarillo/ Now I'm chasing memories/ I'm wondering, why did you take her from me?" ERNEST sings in the jubilant heartbreak number's chorus.

"@jimmykimmellive [check mark emoji]. Idk how many times there's been a Texas swing song on this show… but by God, there is tonight," ERNEST captioned his Instagram post, which featured a close-up shot of him and Jimmy Kimmel.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE arrived earlier in April and features 26 songs, including collabs with Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson.

To see ERNEST at a show near you, visit his website.

