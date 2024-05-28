ERNEST plots tour to Legalize Country Music

ERNEST has announced his headlining tour, The Legalize Country Music Road Show.



The trek kicks off in Vancouver, Canada, on September 4, and will hit Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Milwaukee and more before wrapping in Knoxville on October 17.



ERNEST's announcement arrives after the April release of his sophomore album, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, which featured collabs with Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, HARDY and more. The Nashville native also earned a New Male Artist and Artist-Songwriter nomination at the 2024 ACM Awards.



Presale for ERNEST's fan club begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, before the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.



For tickets and a full list of dates, visit ernestofficial.com.

