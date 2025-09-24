Eric Church will continue to Free the Machine on tour in 2026

Eric Church's Free the Machine Tour (Eric Church/Essential Broadcast Media)
By Stephen Hubbard
Eric Church is extending his Free the Machine Tour, adding 24 new dates in 2026.
The added shows kick off Jan. 22 in Washington, D.C., and wrap April 11 in Tampa, Florida. Ashley McBryde, Ella Langley, Caylee Hammack, Kashus Culpepper, Stephen Wilson Jr. and 49 Winchester will join him along the way.
Presales for Eric's Church Choir start Sept. 29, before tickets go on sale to the public Oct. 3.

The Free the Machine Tour supports Eric's ninth studio album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, which came out in May.

Next up, Eric plays Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, before stopping in Milwaukee on Friday. On Saturday he'll be in Des Moines, Iowa.

