Eric Church, Jelly Roll + Parker McCollum to headline We Fest 2024

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua

The lineup for the 2024's We Fest has been announced.

Eric ChurchJelly Roll and Parker McCollum have been tapped as headliners for the three-day festival. Joining them as performers are Carly PearceTrace AdkinsElle KingKoe WetzelLonestarWarren ZeidersThe Bellamy BrothersPaul CauthenLauren WatkinsStephen Wilson Jr. and Tanner Adell. More artists are slated to join the bill soon. 

We Fest will take place from August 1 to August 3 at the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

You can grab your tickets now at wefest.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!