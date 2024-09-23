Ella Langley's blowing in with new music soon

By Jeremy Chua

"Excuse Me," but did Ella Langley say she's dropping a new track on Oct. 4?

She sure did, and it's called "Weren't for the Wind."

Ella hopped on social media to share the news alongside a snippet of the forthcoming tune.

"Wouldn't paint me as a heartbreaker but I've said a few goodbyes/ I make a promise but I know later I'm bound to change my mind/ Depending on the weather I'm going and hell baby nobody knows where/ Yeah if it was a different time, might have been different in a different life," Ella sings in a verse before going on to preview the chorus.

"Maybe that plane would never take off/ Maybe that dust wouldn't fly or drop/ Maybe that tumbleweed in me wouldn't leave every other sunrise/ Maybe I'd settle down, dig in some roots/ Find me a farmhouse, find me you/ Maybe I wouldn't be already gone again/ If it weren't for the wind," she sings over a midtempo production.

Ella also teased the impending arrival of "3 more songs," though it's unclear if they're dropping on Oct. 4 with "Weren't for the Wind."

You can hear a snippet of Ella's forthcoming "Weren't for the Wind" on Instagram.

Ella's currently #14 and ascending the country charts with her Riley Green-assisted hit, "You Look Like You Love Me." 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

