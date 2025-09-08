Ella Langley, Megan Moroney & Lainey Wilson lead 59th CMA noms

Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson lead the nominations for the 59th annual CMA Awards with six apiece.

Zach Top follows closely behind with five, while Riley Green and Cody Johnson each have four.

The event known as Country Music's Biggest Night will take place Nov. 19 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. It airs live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET and streams the next day on Hulu.

Here's a complete rundown of the contenders for the 59th annual Country Music Association Awards:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson



SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"4x4xU" – Lainey Wilson

"Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" – Luke Combs

"Am I Okay?" – Megan Moroney

"I Never Lie" – Zach Top

"you look like you love me" – Ella Langley & Riley Green



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney

Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

I'm The Problem – Morgan Wallen

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

SONG OF THE YEAR

"4x4xU" – Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson

"Am I Okay?" – Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney

"I Never Lie" – Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top

"Texas" – Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock

"you look like you love me" – Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Don't Mind If I Do" – Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)

"Hard Fought Hallelujah" – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll

"I'm Gonna Love You" – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)

"Pour Me A Drink" – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)

"You Had To Be There" – Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Am I Okay?" – Megan Moroney

"I'm Gonna Love You" – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)

"Somewhere Over Laredo" – Lainey Wilson

"Think I'm In Love With You" – Chris Stapleton

"you look like you love me" – Ella Langley & Riley Green

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ella Langley

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

