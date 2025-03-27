Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson lead 60th ACM Awards noms

Newcomer Ella Langley leads the nominations for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards with eight, followed by Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson, who each have seven. Chris Stapleton picks up six, while Riley Green and Post Malone each have five.
Reba McEntire will host the show live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, on Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.
Here's a complete rundown of the nominees:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
The War And Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Flatland Cavalry
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Dasha
Ella Langley
Jessie Murph
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Gavin Adcock
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Tucker Wetmore
Bailey Zimmerman
NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Restless Road
The Red Clay Strays
Treaty Oak Revival
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine) -- Megan Moroney
Beautifully Broken -- Jelly Roll
Cold Beer & Country Music -- Zach Top
F-1 Trillion -- Post Malone
Whirlwind -- Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" -- Shaboozey
"Dirt Cheap" -- Cody Johnson
"I Had Some Help" -- Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
"White Horse" -- Chris Stapleton
"you look like you love me" -- Ella Langley, Riley Green
SONG OF THE YEAR
"4x4xU" -- Lainey Wilson
"The Architect" -- Kacey Musgraves
"Dirt Cheap" -- Cody Johnson
"I Had Some Help" -- Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
"you look like you love me" -- Ella Langley, Riley Green
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
"Cowboys Cry Too" -- Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan
"I Had Some Help" -- Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
"I'm Gonna Love You" -- Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
"we don't fight anymore" -- Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton
"you look like you love me" -- Ella Langley, Riley Green
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
"4x4xU" -- Lainey Wilson
"Dirt Cheap" -- Cody Johnson
"I'm Gonna Love You" -- Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
"Think I'm In Love With You" -- Chris Stapleton
"you look like you love me" -- Ella Langley, Riley Green
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
