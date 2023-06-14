Dylan Scott's soaking up summer with his kids

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

There's nothing quite like kicking it back on a summer night, right?

That's exactly what Dylan Scott did recently with his kids, Beckett and Finley. In a video shared on Twitter, Dylan's seen smiling in his driveway as he watches Beckett shoot hoops and Finley making funny faces in front of the camera while on her bicycle.

"Summer nights are the BEST!!!" Dylan tweeted. The clip also features his latest song, "This Town's Been Too Good To Us," playing in the background.

Dylan's set to play various fairs and festivals this summer, before kicking off his headlining This Town's Been Too Good To Us Tour this fall.

For Dylan's full tour schedule, visit his website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!