Dylan Scott drops "I Owe You One," co-written by Morgan Wallen

Dylan Scott has dropped his new track, "I Owe You One."



While Dylan didn't write the song, it was penned by country stars and hit songwriters: Morgan Wallen and ERNEST, and Ashley Gorley and Mark Holman.



Lyrically, "I Owe You One" pays homage to one's hometown and how it's shaped an individual — a narrative that strongly resonates with Dylan.



"'I Owe You One' speaks right to me, the way I grew up, and the people I grew up with," Dylan shares with the press. "I really connect with this song and think it's a cool way to say thank you to everything and everyone who raised me."



With a heartfelt hat-tip of a chorus, it's easy to understand why Dylan relates to it.



"'Cause I'm just a product of where I'm from/ A little here for good, a little on the run/ Late nights countin' empty cans/ Just one of the boys, yeah, that's all I am/ 'Cause I lay my head down and send one up/ Pour a little extra somethin' in my cup/ Doin' what I do 'cause of what you've done/ You know who you are, yeah, I owe you one," goes the upbeat chorus.



Dylan's latest album is 2022's Livin' My Best Life, which received the deluxe treatment in March as Livin' My Best Life (Still).

Dylan's currently approaching the top 40 of the country charts with his latest single, "This Town's Been Too Good To Us," while the Dylan Marlowe-assisted "Boys Back Home" is #36 on the country charts.



To catch Dylan opening for Cole Swindell on Cole's Win The Night Tour, head to dylanscottcountry.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.