Dylan Marlowe's going through a 'Mid-Twenties Crisis'

By Jeremy Chua

Dylan Marlowe has announced his debut album, Mid-Twenties Crisis.

Arriving Sept. 27, the 15-track collection will include its Dylan Scott-assisted lead single "Boys Back Home," the earlier released "You Did Too" and "Bat Outta Hell (With a Boat on the Back)," as well as "Devil on My Shoulder," which arrived with his announcement. 

"Mid-Twenties Crisis is a record I wrote in my mid-twenties, really over the last two or three years. There's a bunch of songs that are going to be fun to play live," Dylan shares in a press statement. "I also thought it was really important to make sure I had some deeper lyrics as well."

"'Mid-Twenties Crisis' was actually the last song to make the record. I'm so proud of that song – it's kind of vulnerable but I hope y'all can relate and that you love the record," he adds.

You can preorder and presave Mid-Twenties Crisis now to get it as soon as it drops.

Meanwhile, on the live show front, Dylan's currently on the road opening for Dan + Shay on their Heartbreak On The Map Tour. Tickets are available at dylanmarloweofficial.com.

