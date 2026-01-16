Dylan Efron's the man in Megan Moroney's life, at least in her new video

Megan Moroney's firing some warning shots in her new song, and anybody who'd like to date her should probably listen.

“Consider this a warning/ You’ve got one shot to listen," she sings on "Wish I Didn't." "I think I’m falling for you/ Don’t make me wish I didn’t."

In the second verse, she even warns she's got Taylor Swift-esque weapons: "You've been great/ But honey, don't get me wrong/ Stone cold killers have guns/ But I've got songs."

Megan matches the intensity of the song with a music video starring Dylan Efron as her partner-in-crime in a romance reminiscent or Mr. & Mrs. Smith, complete with a choreographed fight at the dinner table.

"Wish I Didn't" is the third preview of Feb. 20's Cloud 9 album, trailing her two current hits, "6 Months Later" and "Beautiful Things."

