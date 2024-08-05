Dustin Lynch's checking off a bucket list item soon

By Jeremy Chua

Dustin Lynch is checking off a bucket list item in November.

The "Small Town Boy" will head to Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre to headline a concert on Nov. 6.

"RED ROCKS! Checking one off the bucket list here! Y'all join us November 6th at @redrocksco for an incredible night," Dustin announced on social media while sharing the show's fiery poster.

A portion of all ticket proceeds will support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

"Thanks to my friends at @coorsbanquet and #ProtectOurProtectors for their dedication to support firefighters and their families," Dustin added.

Stay Country Club members get access to a presale Tuesday at 10 a.m. MT, before the general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. MT on Dustin's website.

For more information, check out Dustin's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Dustin's Jelly Roll-assisted single, "Chevrolet," is #7 and ascending the country charts.

