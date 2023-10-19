Dustin Lynch recounts finding out Thomas Rhett wrote "Stars Like Confetti"

With "Stars Like Confetti" ascending to the pinnacle of the country charts, Dustin Lynch is sharing how he first chanced upon the track.

"'Stars Like Confetti" was a very well-fleshed-out demo that [producer] Zach [Crowell] sent me. And the first time I heard that song, I was on the boat and he sent it to me, goes, 'Man, this feels awesome,'" recalls Dustin. "I had no idea he was a writer on it at the time, or that Thomas Rhett was. I had played it and I'm like, 'Well, that's definitely TR singing.' And so, I knew he was a part of it."

The Thomas, Zach and Josh Thompson-penned "Stars Like Confetti" is off Dustin's Blue In The Sky. The project, which arrived in 2022, also featured the anthemic "Party Mode."

Looking back, Dustin says both songs served as "silver livings of 2020" for him, considering how they were recorded.

"You know, Zach and TR live like four houses from each other, and I record all of our music at Zach's. So TR popped over and we found a little magic," shares Dustin. "That's how both ['Stars Like Confetti' and 'Party Mode'] came to life and how we landed on the [background vocals] and just really the overall production of both of those."

"Stars Like Confetti" is currently #6 and rising on the country charts.

Most recently, Dustin released his latest album, Killed The Cowboy, and announced his 2024 Killed The Cowboy Tour. He's also slated to open for Blake Shelton on the Back To The Honky Tonk Tour.

For Dustin's full tour schedule, visit his website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.