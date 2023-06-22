For Dustin Lynch, "Stars Like Confetti" is the "perfect summer song"

Dustin Lynch's vibrant "Stars Like Confetti" is cruising up the country charts and fast becoming a summer anthem.

In a recent chat with ABC Audio, Dustin shared why he resonated with the jaunty tune on his first listen and how it arrived at the perfect moment for him.

"I was on the boat in Nashville with a bunch of my buddies. We were having a big ol' time and I got a text. 'Check your email.' I get another text. 'Check your email. We just sent you a song I think that y'all will dig today on the water,'" Dustin recounts.

So, with "a little buzz going," Dustin played the Thomas Rhett-co-written track and ended up instantly falling in love with it.

"'Stars Like Confetti' starts coming out of the speakers on the boat and it was just like, 'This is like the perfect summer song.' It just fit in perfectly," recalls Dustin.

"Stars Like Confetti" is currently #24 and rising on the country charts. The song is off Dustin's latest album, Blue In The Sky, which arrived in February 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.