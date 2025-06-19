Dreaming of a weekend brunch with Riley Green? Here's your chance

Want some barbecue in the "Worst Way"? Well, Riley Green's here to help.

The country star's launching Riley's BBQ Shack, and you'll be able to enjoy his food both at Riley Green's Duck Blind and the adjacent Losers in midtown Nashville.

The menu features a "mouthwatering lineup of Southern staples" like ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, burgers and classic sides like cornbread, baked beans, potato salad and mac & cheese. He'll also be offering a Southern-style brunch on Saturdays and Sundays until 3 p.m. You can check out the full menu online.

Meanwhile, Riley's still focused on his day job, continuing on the Damn Country Music Tour as "Worst Way" tops the country chart this week.

