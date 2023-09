Ever wanted to see Trisha Yearwood on the Schermerhorn Symphony Center stage in Nashville? Here's your chance.



The "XXX's And OOO's" hitmaker will perform with the Nashville Symphony on October 19, October 20 and October 21. Enrico Lopez-Yañez will serve as conductor for the three-night event.



For tickets and more information, visit nashvillesymphony.org.

