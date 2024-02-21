Dolly Parton teases new Experience at Dollywood: "People are going to really love that"

Planning a trip to Dollywood? Then, be sure to check out The Dolly Parton Experience.



Launching this spring, fans will be treated to three distinct experiences: Songteller, an exhibit chronicling Dolly's expansive and iconic career; Behind The Seams, a curated display of Dolly's style and fashion; and Precious Memories, a showcase of the music legend's faith and love for family.



Updating the space of the former Chasing Rainbows Museum has been a long time coming for Dolly and her Dollywood team.



"We outgrew that place, that little area where we had the Chasing Rainbows Museum for years," Dolly tells ABC Audio. "We took all that out and then spent the last year and a half, two years, building a new experience called The Dolly Parton Experience."



Teasing the new experience, Dolly says the space will offer "a lot of up-to-date stuff, a lot of technology [and] a lot of wonderful things."



"Fans can [interact] with a lot of the things that are in there. So I think people are going to really love that. I'm excited about that whole Dolly experience for the fans, and I'm curious to see how it all turns out," she adds.



For more information on The Dolly Parton Experience, head to dollywood.com.



Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.