Dolly Parton teams up with Linda Perry for a cover of 4 Non-Blondes' "What’s Up?"

Dolly Parton has shared another preview of her upcoming album, Rockstar, releasing her take on the 4 Non-Blondes classic "What's Up?" It features a guest appearance by the song's writer and lead singer, Linda Perry.

The new release comes with an accompanying video, shot at Eakin Elementary School in downtown Nashville. It has Dolly and Linda singing the song as they are slowly joined by a group of young school children.

"First of all, I love Linda Perry. Second of all, I love this song written by Linda. Third of all, I love being a part of this video to try to make people think about what’s going on in this world today," Dolly says. "If our children don’t make it, then what will? Again, I ask 'What's Up?' Enjoy."

It sounds like Linda was thrilled to have Dolly perform her tune.

"How is one supposed to react when the greatest and most prolific songwriter in the world wants to cover a song YOU wrote?" Linda shares. "Her version of 'What’s Up?' is so good. Her spin on it made me feel like it was her song. No surprise there."

Rockstar, which also features guest appearances by The Beatles' Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Steven Tyler, Steve Perry, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Elton John and more, comes out November 17. It is available for preorder now.

