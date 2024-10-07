Dolly Parton, Maddie & Tae + more team for new song

By Jeremy Chua

Dolly Parton, Maddie & Tae, Jessie James Decker and up-and-comer Callie Twisselman are teaming up for a new song, "Gonna Be You."

The news arrived on Dolly's socials on Monday, along with a preview clip of the ladies' sit-down conversation discussing their journeys in the music industry.

"I am excited to share this with you all soon! A reimagined version of 'Gonna Be You' written by Diane Warren and performed by the talented @MaddieandTae, @callietwiss, Jessie James Decker and me is out this Friday and available to pre-save now!" Dolly captioned her post.

"Now that we have this new song together, we decided to sit down together for a heartfelt conversation about life, family and our journeys in show business," she shares. "We shared laughs, stories and created memories I know everyone will enjoy being a part of."

Maddie & Tae add, "There are no words to explain what an honor it was to not only sing with @‌DollyParton but sit down for a conversation about life, business, and everything in between!"

"Gonna Be You" and its accompanying interview, titled Dolly, God, Family & Showbusiness, arrives Friday, with the video dropping at 8 p.m. ET on YouTube.

You can presave "Gonna Be You" now to hear it as soon as it hits digital platforms.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!