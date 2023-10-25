Dolly to hit cinemas with 'Rockstar' first-listen event

To celebrate the upcoming release of her debut rock album Rockstar, Dolly Parton is treating fans to a preview of several unreleased tracks at her newly announced Dolly Parton ROCKSTAR: The Global First Listen Event.

Presented by Trafalgar Releasing, the special screening will hit movie theaters worldwide on November 15 and will feature songs off Rockstar, an exclusive interview with Dolly, a never-before-seen performance of her holiday song "Circle of Love" and a rare performance of "9 to 5."

“I am excited to know that my fans around the world will be able to come together and be the first to hear a sneak peek of my Rockstar album," shares Dolly. "I am so proud of this music, and I am humbled by all the wonderful artists who joined me. I cannot wait for people to hear it!"

"Dolly Parton is such an icon in the music world and to be among the first to hear her new rock music collaborations is something we are so excited to bring to fans," says Kymberli Frueh, SVP of content and programming acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. "From works with legendary artists including Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Steven Tyler and other friends, this will be a magical evening with Dolly; our beloved grammy winning musical icon."

Tickets are available now at dollyrockstarevent.com.

Rockstar arrives November 17 and is available for preorder now.

