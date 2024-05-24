Dolly announces 'Smoky Mountain DNA' ﻿album + docuseries

Dolly Parton will pay homage to her family's lineage with her forthcoming album, Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables.



Arriving November 15 via Owepar Entertainment, the project, which Dolly's cousin Richie Owens produced, will explore the heritage of the global icon's two families — her paternal Parton family and her maternal family, the Owens.



"I cannot believe that it has been 60 years this month since I graduated from Sevier County High School and moved to Nashville to pursue my dreams," Dolly tells the press. "My Uncle Bill Owens was by my side for many years helping me develop my music. I owe so much to him and all the family members past and present who have inspired me along this journey."



"I am honored to spotlight our families' musical legacy that is my Smoky Mountain DNA," she adds.



While the project's track list has yet to be revealed, a press release shares that the album will feature Dolly's immediate and extended family members spanning generations and chronicle their journey from the U.K. to present-day East Tennessee.



Accompanying the record is a four-part docuseries, which is currently in production.



Two preview tracks of Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables, alongside its preorder information, will be available June 21.



To watch Dolly's announcement and performance live from Dollywood, head to Dollywood's Facebook.

