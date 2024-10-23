A dog, cough drops + yoga mat are part of Lainey's tour essentials

Lainey Wilson shared with CMT some of her must-haves on tour, which include cough drops, tea, a yoga mat and her French bulldog, Hippie Mae Wilson.



"[Hippie Mae Wilson] has her own Instagram account. It's her life, and I'm living in it," Lainey says of her dog. "She my kid, you know? She snuggles, she brings me a lot of joy. She does have gas every now and then but we overlook that."



Cough drops and Throat Coat tea are part of Lainey's "nervous habit."



"I think having a little bit of a routine helps me because there's not much of a routine on the road," the "Hang Tight Honey" singer shares. "So this right here gives me a little bit of normalcy."



When Lainey wants to stay grounded, she relies on her trusty yoga mat because it keeps her "focused and ready to get the job done."



Other necessities include bottles of Hint Water, her iPhone and Barmen Bourbon. Why? You'll have to watch the full video on CMT's social platform X to find out.

Lainey's currently on her Country's Cool Again Tour with upcoming stops in Ontario, Pennsylvania, Arkansas and Indiana. Tickets are available now at laineywilson.com.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year is also gearing up to host the 2024 CMA Awards with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning on Nov. 20. It'll air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream on Hulu the next day.

