"Do You Realize??": Willie Nelson covers rockers The Flaming Lips

By Josh Johnson

Country legend Willie Nelson has shared a cover of The Flaming Lips' "Do You Realize??"

In an accompanying video, members Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd react to Nelson's version, deeming it "one of those dreams come true that you didn't have a dream for."

"It's absolutely beautiful," Coyne says of the cover. "Maybe we're not allowed to say that so much because it's our song, but it's absolutely beautiful ... Willie's version of our song is just an utter joy."

Coyne laughs that Nelson "probably brings more meaning to it than we do."

You can stream Willie's "Do You Realize??" cover now. It'll appear on his upcoming album, Last Leaf on the Tree, due out Nov. 1.

