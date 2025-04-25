Do women like beards? What science says

Hims looks at what research says about women's perceptions of men with beards.

Beards are undeniably a part of today's cultural zeitgeist. The market is flooded with beard-care products, glitter beards are an actual trend, and there's even a recognized phobia of beards (pogonophobia), and dating apps for beard lovers. If that doesn't prove that beards have made their mark, what does?

Still, plenty of men ask: Do women like beards? The short answer: It depends on the woman, the man, and the style. Fortunately, this isn't just casual barbershop chatter. Researchers have explored women's perceptions of men with beards.

Below, Hims dives into what the research reveals.

Do Women Like Beards? What the Research Says

Unlike eyelashes or eyebrows, facial hair doesn't appear to have a clear evolutionary purpose—at least not one that's immediately obvious. So do beards exist purely for style? Not exactly.

Here's what the science suggests:

Beards Are Considered Masculine

Because beards are unique to men, they may function much like colorful plumage or complex birdsong in the animal kingdom—as a way to attract mates. Indeed, one 2013 study published in Evolution & Human Behavior found that women's ratings of a man's masculinity increased right alongside his level of facial hair. This was especially notable among women who were in the fertile window of their menstrual cycle. However, this increase in perceived masculinity didn't always translate into higher ratings of overall attractiveness.

Women Seem to Like Stubble

In the same 2013 study, men with heavy stubble scored highest on overall attractiveness. Meanwhile, a 2008 study indicated that light stubble was the most attractive and was also preferred for both short- and long-term relationships.

On the flip side, research from 2020 found that nearly 44 percent of women surveyed preferred clean-shaven faces, with heavy stubble and light stubble following closely behind. In other words, there's no universal preference—it largely comes down to personal taste and fluctuating trends.

Beards May Signal Dominance

It was once theorized that beards serve to signal dominance to other men, but more recent evidence suggests that idea may be overblown. So, if you're stocking up on beard growth oil and growing a beard to give off alpha male vibes, it may not be the best strategy. Some research indicates that bearded faces can appear more aggressive or angry than clean-shaven ones, especially when other facial expressions (like sadness) are more difficult to detect beneath the hair. Interestingly, smiling bearded faces were rated as friendlier and more helpful than their clean-shaven counterparts.

Men With Beards Seem Like They Make Good Parents

This one may surprise you. That same 2013 study found that men with full beards were rated highest for perceived parenting ability and overall health. Another study discovered that men who want to enhance their facial hair may be more motivated to care for children—suggesting a connection between beard ambition and nurturing instincts.

Men With Beards Are Perceived as Older

Research also suggests that bearded men may be seen as older and of higher social status. In one study, women from two different ethnic backgrounds (New Zealand Europeans and Samoans) perceived bearded men as being older, even if they didn't necessarily find them more attractive.

Women Who Are Afraid of Bugs May Not Like Beards

Wondering if your date is digging your beard? Ask her how she feels about lice and fleas. Some researchers theorize that women who are more fearful of ectoparasites (like fleas) might also be less fond of beards, worrying that facial hair could harbor pests.

The Final Word: Do Women Like Beards?

It's tough to declare a universal "yes" or "no" to the question of whether women like beards. Here are the key takeaways: