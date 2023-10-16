Dierks, Lainey, Luke Combs + more tapped for Charlie Worsham's 'Compadres'

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Charlie Worsham's new star-studded EP, Compadres, has arrived.

The five-track set features collaborations with some of country music's biggest stars, including Luke CombsDierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson.

"Imma a big fan of ya @charlieworsham! This album is awesome and it was an honor to join you on 'Handful of Dust,'" Lainey shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I've never had more fun making a record in my life, and I can't think of a better way to thank my longtime fans for sticking with me or a better way to introduce new fans to who I am," shares Charlie. "I'm proud of each and every song and compadre in this collection, and I'm excited knowing that today is just the beginning."

Compadres is available wherever you listen to music.

Here's the Compadres track list: 

"Creekwater Clear" featuring Elle King
"Handful of Dust" featuring Lainey Wilson
"How I Learned To Pray" featuring Luke Combs
"Kiss Like You Dance" featuring Kip Moore
"Things I Can't Control" featuring Dierks Bentley

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!