Dierks Bentley & Stephen Wilson Jr. believe a 'Cold Beer Can'

Singer/songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. joins Dierks Bentley on the recording of a tune the two helped co-write, "Cold Beer Can."

"I was a really big fan of Stephen’s and asked him to jump in on some writes with me, and we ended up writing two songs that both made the new record," Dierks says. "What I love about this song is that the title and idea seem like such familiar territory for country music, but when you actually dig into the lyrics of the song, it’s much more meaningful."

"Cold Beer Can" is the second release from Dierks' forthcoming album, following his new single, "She Hates Me."

You can check out a new performance video of "Cold Beer Can" on YouTube now.

