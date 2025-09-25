Dierks Bentley, Riley Green & Parker McCollum will Crash My Playa in 2026

Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa (Playa Luna Presents/100X Presents)
By Stephen Hubbard
The lineup is out for the 2026 edition of Luke Bryan's annual Caribbean getaway vacation.
Dierks Bentley, Riley Green, Parker McCollum and Dustin Lynch will join him for the Jan. 15-18 musical extravaganza at Moon Palace Cancun.
“Crash My Playa is my favorite way to kick off the new year, and this lineup is going to make 2026 one of our best yet,” Luke says. “Dierks, Riley, Parker and of course Dustin — who has been there for me every single year to host his infamous pool party — are going to give the fans a show they won’t forget. We can’t wait.”
Tucker Wetmore, Chase Matthew, Priscilla Block, George Birge, Josh Ross, Kameron Marlowe, Lauren Watkins and The Castellows will all perform, as well.

Tickets are on sale now at CrashMyPlaya.com.

