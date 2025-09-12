'Deliver Me From Nowhere' director on why he made a Bruce Springsteen film about 'Nebraska'

The upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, focuses on the making of the rocker's 1982 album Nebraska, but some may be wondering why it isn't a full-blown biopic on The Boss.
The movie is based on Warren Zanes' book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska. The film's director, Scott Cooper, tells Entertainment Weekly that he liked the "intimacy" of the source material.
"It's about honoring this particular moment — the stillness, the searching, and the emotional honesty," he tells EW.
Cooper also had a personal reason for wanting to make a film about Nebraska.
"Nebraska was my entry into Bruce Springsteen. I was immediately struck by its minimalist quality, its power," he says. "It seemed to come from some of the same world that I was accustomed to. You could tell that these were songs that meant something to somebody."
Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White as Bruce and Jeremy Strong as his manager Jon Landau, opens in theaters Oct. 24.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.